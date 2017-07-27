Police: Woman's wallet stolen at funeral

An elderly woman told police Wednesday that while she ushered a funeral someone stole her wallet.

The 77-year-old victim said the theft happened Saturday, July 22, at First United Methodist Church, 801 S. Main.

The woman said she hid her purse while she ushered a funeral.

Following the service, the woman said she was in a hurry and did not check her purse until later that day. That’s when she discovered her wallet, containing $100 and various credit cards, was gone.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android