Police: Woman's wallet stolen at funeral

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

An elderly woman told police Wednesday that while she ushered a funeral someone stole her wallet.

The 77-year-old victim said the theft happened Saturday, July 22, at First United Methodist Church, 801 S. Main.

The woman said she hid her purse while she ushered a funeral.

Following the service, the woman said she was in a hurry and did not check her purse until later that day. That’s when she discovered her wallet, containing $100 and various credit cards, was gone.

