Gun reported stolen from pharmacy

While investigating the break-in of a building housing a pharmacy and a clinic, only one item was reportedly taken: a gun.

Investigators with the Independence County Sheriff's Department responded to an alarm call Tuesday morning at the Newark Medical Clinic/Newark Pharmacy at 503 Vine St. in Newark.

Deputies found an opened door at the pharmacy and at the back of the clinic. The clinic's door, according to the incident report, appeared to have been pried open with a crowbar and a screwdriver.

Once the building was cleared, investigators spoke with the property owner at the building.

He told deputies the only item missing was a "Sig Sauer P938 pistol with an extended magazine that held 7 rounds plus the round in the chamber."

The owner said a video system was in place and checked every day. However, when the owner tried to check the video "it was found to be off and not working."

Nothing was reported missing from the clinic side of the building, but it was discovered that all the breakers had been thrown in the breaker box.

Photos of the scene were taken and the stolen pistol was entered into national and state databases.

