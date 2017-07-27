Police investigating aggravated assault claim

A man upset about an alleged theft of marijuana and money reportedly pulled a gun and threatened to shoot up a home.

A woman claimed the named suspect came to her residence on Melrose Avenue Wednesday afternoon and pointed a black handgun at her.

According to the incident report, the 25-year-old suspect said he and “some other guys” were going to come back later and shoot up the apartment.

A 22-year-old man, described as a rapper in the report, was at the apartment at the time of the alleged incident. He told police the alleged gunman suspected him of breaking into his apartment a few days ago and stole money and marijuana.

After taking the report, Officer Michael Talley said in another incident report that the alleged suspect flagged him down.

He claimed the male victim had broken into his apartment two days ago and stole $400 along with a 32-inch TV.

Talley noted in his report that it appeared the man’s front door had been kicked in. When he spoke to possible witnesses, however, they claimed they did not see anything.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android