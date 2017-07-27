Arkansas technical institute, community college to merge

FORREST CITY, Ark. (AP) - A technical institute in Arkansas plans to merge with a neighboring community college.

The Times-Herald (http://bit.ly/2uFwsMV ) reports the board of trustees at Crowley's Ridge Technical Institute voted 3-2 to merge with East Arkansas Community College. All three members who voted in favor of the merge were appointed this week by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Officials of the technical institute say they're concerned about how the meeting was called and that they weren't notified.

Board president Fredric Smith says the biggest concern of the merger is that no information has been provided about how the process will be handled.

It's unclear how students who've already registered for classes or those who began classes Tuesday will be affected.

The community college's board is expected to meet before Aug. 1 to accept the decision.

Information from: Times-Herald, http://www.thnews.com/

