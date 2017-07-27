A Better Region 8: Responsible alcohol consumption when dining with kids

Recently Region 8 News aired a story that got the attention of our editorial board. A long-standing rule at Peddlers Bar & Bistro in New York limits anyone dining with children to one alcoholic beverage, in order to hopefully limit the danger children face from drunk drivers.

The General Manager of the restaurant said they love children - but children don't have a voice.

I respect this idea. As adults, we need to be responsible and we all know that there are times when adults aren't. This restaurant is just trying to do its part and what it thinks is right.

My wife and I go a step further. When my three kids were growing up, my wife and I would take turns. One would have a beer with dinner and the other would be the designated driver so we could be safe. It just wasn't worth putting our family and others at risk.

If you live in one of our dry counties, one of the main choices to get a drink is at a local restaurant. I encourage all of us to follow the example of Peddlers Bar & Bistro and limit our alcohol intake, not only when kids are with us, but always to avoid drunk driving. If something like this comes to Region 8 then we have a choice to make. Either abide by the restaurant's rule or don't eat there.

Enjoying time with our families is important as long as we are legal and don’t put others at risk. When alcohol and our kids are in the same situation, vigilance has to go to a whole new level. Being a parent means putting our kids before ourselves. Having fun while being smart when it comes to family safety makes this A Better Region 8.

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

