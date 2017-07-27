Police say domestic fight led to shooting

Police say a domestic assault suspect was shot in the leg by a farmer who was trying to protect the victim.

The shooting happened along Missouri Route NN in Pemiscot County Wednesday afternoon at 12:51.

According to the news release, a person called 911 to report a domestic assault in Dunklin County, advising a male suspect was beating a female.

Before deputies could arrive another call came in advising a male subject had stopped the assault and took the female with him for her safety.

911 received another call from the subject that had taken the female to his farm shop in nearby Pemiscot County for her safety. While on the phone with 911, the suspect arrived and began cursing and threatening the farmer and the woman with bodily harm.

The caller told 911, the suspect had one hand behind his back during this time.

The report states the farmer advised the suspect several times to leave his property, but the suspect continued to approach the couple in a threatening manner.

Police say after advising the suspect again to show his hands and leave his property or he would be shot, the suspect continued to approach them and stated, ”You ain't gonna shoot me.”

Police say at that time the farmer advised he was afraid the suspect had a gun and was in fear of his and the victim’s life and he shot the suspect in the leg.

The suspect was flown to a Jonesboro hospital for treatment.

No names have been released.

The investigation continues by the Pemiscot and Dunklin County Sheriff’s Offices. Police say once the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Dunklin and Pemiscot County Prosecutor's Offices.

