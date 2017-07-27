Couple accused of breaking into storage units may have "hit" others

Investigators say a couple accused of breaking into a Jonesboro storage facility may have committed similar crimes in nearby towns.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge Becky Leann Denison, 31, of Jonesboro and Jeffery Allen Dunham, 40, of Marked Tree with commercial burglary; theft of $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 from a building and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the couple went to Strawfloor Self Storage, 1638 Strawfloor Road, on Monday and cut the locks off of several units, stealing the items inside.

The following morning, Jonesboro police were called back to the scene because Dunham had returned. After noticing that someone had put locks on the units, he left the scene.

Officers stopped the Dunham’s vehicle and identified him and Denison. When police searched their van, the affidavit said officers found items with the address of one of the victims inside.

Police arrested the couple and took them to the police station for questioning.

In a recorded interview, Denison reportedly said she and Dunham went to the storage units, cut the locks, and took the property. She said they carried the property to a house in Trumann.

She also stated they “hit several other storage units over the weekend, as well.”

A detective who presented the affidavit in court Thursday requested a $100,000 bond stating that both suspects were on probation. Also, he stated more charges were expected from Monette, Osceola, and Blytheville.

Boling agreed to the bond request and ordered the pair to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

