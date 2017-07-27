Southside completes some road projects, begins new ones

Arkansas’ newest town is continuing to work on road improvements.

August 11 will mark two years since Southside residents voted to become their own incorporated city and they have recently finished their first big road projects.

Last week, striping was completed on 2.5 miles of roads that were recently redone.

Southfork and Brushy Roads were both widened and paved. Bobbey Road was repaved.

“We’ve had a lot of wet weather these last few years and it really takes a toll on them,” Southside Mayor Ray Bowman said.

He said they are trying to redo the high traffic roads first, especially those that lead directly to Southside School buildings.

Bowman said building an independent city takes time because they want to make sure they follow all regulations and make the citizens happy.

“Roads are one thing that everybody can agree on,” Bowman said. “It doesn’t matter where you live or what you drive, you need a good road to get there, so that’s what we’re primarily focusing on at this time. We are working on a city hall property and getting ready for that, trying to get it built slowly but do it right.”

Crews are now about to start work on five residential roads in town. They will be straightened and repaved.

Bowman said they are also working to get speed limit signs installed on the newly paved roads.

“We went from pothole phone calls to speeding phone calls, so we’re trying to get the speed limits up,” he said.

The road work has all been paid for through state grants and turnback funds.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

