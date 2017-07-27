New flag disposal box added to courthouse

A new box has been placed at the Sharp County Courthouse in Ash Flat so that citizens can properly dispose of old flags.

American flags that are faded, torn or worn out can be folded and dropped in the box, which was provided by the National Association of Counties, the National Flag Foundation, and the National Sheriff's Association.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Highland will then collect the flags and destroy them properly during their flag-burning ceremonies.

Sharp County Judge Gene Moore said it’s all about respect for the flag and the veterans who fought to defend it.

“And if they don’t know how to fold it we will assist in that,” Moore said. “We will take it from there and take care of it.”

“Because we have had a few people say, ‘well, I don’t know how to fold it,’ well that doesn’t need to stop them from bringing it because we can learn how to fold it,” Sharp County Treasurer Wanda Girtman said.

The drop off box is located right next to the county judge’s office inside the Sharp County Courthouse.

