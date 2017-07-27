Corning Agape House opens - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Corning Agape House opens

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

The Agape House opened their new facility in Corning Thursday.

The organization helps women who struggle with addictions and the new home will house up to 20 women in recovery.

The group has been working to open the home for about a year. 

"It feels so good, it really does, it's been a long time coming," said House Coordinator Lisa Scott.  "There's a need in Clay County, there's a real need in Clay County."

She says the house is starting out small, but they hope to serve their new community well.

"It's very exciting," she said.  "We've had a lot of stumbling blocks, and we've just come to the final push." 

Several women have already moved into the house, but the group is still in need of some key items.

They are looking for donations, of plastic tubs, towels, and a sound system.

Anyone wanting to donate items to the group is urged to contact the house at (870) 586-0314.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Detroit woman caught running "fake check" scheme in Jonesboro

    Detroit woman caught running "fake check" scheme in Jonesboro

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:23:21 GMT
    Dominique Stewart (Source: Craighead County Detention Center)Dominique Stewart (Source: Craighead County Detention Center)

    Police say receipts, deposits, and documents found on Dominique Stewart suggest she’d been going to other banks in town doing the same thing.

    Police say receipts, deposits, and documents found on Dominique Stewart suggest she’d been going to other banks in town doing the same thing.

  • Breaking

    JPD: Missing man found

    JPD: Missing man found

    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:45:16 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:52 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:52:22 GMT
    James A. Whiteside (Source: JPD)James A. Whiteside (Source: JPD)

    According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, a missing Jonesboro man was found at the Methodist University Hospital in West Memphis. 

    According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, a missing Jonesboro man was found at the Methodist University Hospital in West Memphis. 

  • Couple accused of breaking into storage units may have "hit" others

    Couple accused of breaking into storage units may have "hit" others

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:28:51 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 8:42 PM EDT2017-07-28 00:42:32 GMT
    Becky Leann Denison (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Becky Leann Denison (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators say a couple accused of breaking into a Jonesboro storage facility may have committed similar crimes in other nearby towns.

    Investigators say a couple accused of breaking into a Jonesboro storage facility may have committed similar crimes in other nearby towns.

    •   
Powered by Frankly