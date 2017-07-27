Corning Agape House opens

The Agape House opened their new facility in Corning Thursday.

The organization helps women who struggle with addictions and the new home will house up to 20 women in recovery.

The group has been working to open the home for about a year.

"It feels so good, it really does, it's been a long time coming," said House Coordinator Lisa Scott. "There's a need in Clay County, there's a real need in Clay County."

She says the house is starting out small, but they hope to serve their new community well.

"It's very exciting," she said. "We've had a lot of stumbling blocks, and we've just come to the final push."

Several women have already moved into the house, but the group is still in need of some key items.

They are looking for donations, of plastic tubs, towels, and a sound system.

Anyone wanting to donate items to the group is urged to contact the house at (870) 586-0314.

