County works on flood damaged roads for bus routes

A pair of Randolph County roads damaged during May flooding will soon be repaired.

Old County Road in Pocahontas and Bellah Cemetery Road in Ravenden Springs are areas that are used in school bus routes.

According to County Judge David Jansen, the work on these roads must be done so that all Randolph County bus routes are open.

Jansen said bus routes are typically roads the county looks to improve before school begins, however, this time they must be repaired out of necessity.

"School bus routes is always our number one priority," said Jansen. "We even look at that during summer months, is there something we can do to improve it, a route for school buses."

A low water bridge on Bellah Cemetery Road will be among the repairs in Ravenden Spring.

"The large low-water bridge, that's going to be a major rebuild," he said. "We're hoping we'll have the roads affected by school buses up and going."

Jansen said tiles must be replaced on Old County Road in Pocahontas.

He said the county will begin working quickly next week in an effort to have these areas open by the first day of school.

