ASP: Four injured in I-555 crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

breaking

ASP: Four injured in I-555 crash

(Source: I Drive Arkansas) (Source: I Drive Arkansas)
MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) -

According to ASP Public Information Officer Trooper Liz Chapman, four people were taken to Memphis hospitals Thursday night after an accident on I-555. 

Chapman said a vehicle was going north on I-555 near Marked Tree, when it left the roadway, overturned once and struck the cable barrier in the median. 

The conditions of the four people injured were not known, Chapman said, noting troopers are working Thursday night on the investigation and should have more information Friday morning. 

Earlier Thursday, lanes of Interstate 555 were blocked after the crash, according to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Molder said four ambulances were on the scene. 

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Helmets and Heels event educates women on football program

    Helmets and Heels event educates women on football program

    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:38 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:38:36 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:43:26 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Lady fans of the Red Wolves in Region 8 got a chance to learn more about the football program Thursday at the 6th Annual Helmets and Heels event.

    Lady fans of the Red Wolves in Region 8 got a chance to learn more about the football program Thursday at the 6th Annual Helmets and Heels event.

  • Group created to help during emergencies

    Group created to help during emergencies

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:32:36 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:39:31 GMT
    A group in Randolph County is being formed to help people during emergencies. (Source: KAIT)A group in Randolph County is being formed to help people during emergencies. (Source: KAIT)

    A group of volunteers that helped residents during recent flooding in Randolph County is now working to create a permanent recovery group. 

    A group of volunteers that helped residents during recent flooding in Randolph County is now working to create a permanent recovery group. 

  • GR8Job: Tournament raises money for Weatherford Memorial Fund

    GR8Job: Tournament raises money for Weatherford Memorial Fund

    Thursday, July 27 2017 10:26 PM EDT2017-07-28 02:26:54 GMT
    Thursday, July 27 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-07-28 03:37:08 GMT
    A tournament honoring Lt. Patrick Weatherford raised $6,500 for a memorial fund in his honor. (Source: Tournament organizers)A tournament honoring Lt. Patrick Weatherford raised $6,500 for a memorial fund in his honor. (Source: Tournament organizers)

    A golf tournament on Thursday helped to raise money for a Memorial Fund for a fallen police officer.

    A golf tournament on Thursday helped to raise money for a Memorial Fund for a fallen police officer.

    •   
Powered by Frankly