ASP: Four injured in I-555 crash

According to ASP Public Information Officer Trooper Liz Chapman, four people were taken to Memphis hospitals Thursday night after an accident on I-555.

Chapman said a vehicle was going north on I-555 near Marked Tree, when it left the roadway, overturned once and struck the cable barrier in the median.

The conditions of the four people injured were not known, Chapman said, noting troopers are working Thursday night on the investigation and should have more information Friday morning.

Earlier Thursday, lanes of Interstate 555 were blocked after the crash, according to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Molder said four ambulances were on the scene.

