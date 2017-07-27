Lanes blocked on I-555 near Marked Tree due to crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lanes blocked on I-555 near Marked Tree due to crash

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) -

Lanes of Interstate 555 are blocked near Marked Tree after a one vehicle crash, according to Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder.

Molder said four ambulances are on the scene. State police are en-route to the crash.

