JPD: Missing man found

According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, a missing Jonesboro man was found at the Methodist University Hospital in West Memphis.

Police got a call Thursday night that James A. Whiteside was at the hospital and that the family was notified of his whereabouts.

Whiteside was reported missing Wednesday and there was a report Thursday that he may have been seen in Alabama. A Silver Alert was issued by the Arkansas State Police after the man was reported missing.

