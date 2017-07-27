Detroit woman caught running "fake check" scheme in Jonesboro

A Detroit-native told Jonesboro police she was recruited to run a “fake check scheme” in town.

A probable cause affidavit states Jonesboro police were called to Iberia Bank on South Culberhouse Tuesday about a woman attempting to cash an allegedly fraudulent check.

When police arrived, Iberia Bank employees singled out a woman, later identified as Dominique Stewart, as the suspect.

“Iberia Bank employees stated that they concluded the check was ‘fake’ by performing a series of checks and contacting the business directly,” court documents state.

According to police, “Southern Home Health Care” was written on the check.

However, the company told the bank they did not authorize the check and that it was a fake.

“The business also stated that they do not have an employee, client or any association with anyone named Dominique Stewart,” the probable cause affidavit says.

Police say receipts, deposits, and documents found on Stewart suggest she’d been going to other banks in town doing the same thing.

“Multiple banks were contacted and it was found that several other fraudulent checks had been passed by Ms. Stewart in order to open accounts or gain money. Video was reviewed to see Ms. Stewart passing these checks at three different banks,” the probable cause affidavit states.

During an interview with police, Stewart allegedly admitted to cashing two $400 checks in town and “passing” at least three checks to open accounts at different banks.

“She stated that this was a ‘scheme’ in which she was recruited to cash ‘fake checks’ in Detroit, MI where she lives,” court documents state. “She provided detailed information as to the inner workings of a group of traveling check cashers, as well as gave specifics to their trip to Jonesboro for the specific purpose of monetary gain through fraudulent means.”

Stewart told police part of the scheme included having a fake name badge and scrubs to appear as if she were an employee of one of the businesses on the fake check.

Stewart appeared in Craighead County District Court Thursday where a judge found probable cause to charge her with three felony counts of 2nd-degree forgery and one misdemeanor count of criminal impersonation.

She’ll be in court again on Aug. 29.

