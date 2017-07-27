Game camera and ankle monitor place burglary suspect at scene, police say

Technology was not working in favor of a Jonesboro woman accused of breaking into a home and attempting to steal a washer and dryer.

Officers responded to a call of residential burglary Wednesday in the 1600-block of Magnolia Road.

Court documents state someone entered the home and moved the washer and dryer to the backyard. Inside the washer and dryer, the victim found clothing and a “large amount of frozen food.”

The owner told police he had a game camera set up in front of the home. Images were recorded on it of a white woman with light hair and an “ankle monitor on her left leg.” The woman also had a distinctive tattoo on her right calf.

In the footage, the woman, later identified as Wilma Gene Andrews, is seen going into the open garage area around 12:30 a.m.

Andrews was later seen on game cam footage around 5:30 a.m.

At 6 a.m., a white Dodge truck backed into the carport. A man with red hair got out of the truck.

Due to Andrews wearing an ankle monitor, officers were able to contact probation and parole to find out who she was.

“A check of her ankle monitor put her at [the residence] at the same times the pictures were taken by the game camera,” court documents state. “The last time showed her there around 5:30 a.m. just before the monitor went dead.”

Probation and parole also advised police of the large tattoo she had on her right calf.

Officers then went to a home on Jones Street, where they spotted the white truck that backed into the driveway.

The neighbor told police a woman in a nearby apartment asked if he could help her pick up a washer and dryer from a home on Magnolia Road.

“She offered to give him a pack of cigarettes and 10 dollars for gas,” the probable cause affidavit states. “[Neighbor] stated that after he backed in and walked around back and saw the washer and dryer he knew something wasn’t right about it and refused to help and they both left and came back to the apartments.”

At Andrews’ apartment, officers spotted a large green tool box sitting in the passenger seat of her car. The toolbox was also reported stolen from the home.

Andrews appeared in court Thursday. She faces charges of residential burglary and theft of $1,000 or less.

If convicted on the burglary charge, she could face 5 to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000.

She’ll be back in court August 29.

