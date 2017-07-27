GR8Job: Tournament raises money for Weatherford Memorial Fund - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GR8Job: Tournament raises money for Weatherford Memorial Fund

A tournament honoring Lt. Patrick Weatherford raised $6,500 for a memorial fund in his honor. (Source: Tournament organizers) A tournament honoring Lt. Patrick Weatherford raised $6,500 for a memorial fund in his honor. (Source: Tournament organizers)
WYNNE, AR -

A golf tournament on Thursday helped to raise money for a Memorial Fund for a fallen police officer.

The Harris Ford Classic tournament at Village Creek Golf Course was a benefit for the Lt. Patrick Weatherford Memorial Fund.

Golfers raised $6,500 for the fund during the one-day event. 

