Group created to help during emergencies

POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

A group of volunteers that helped residents during recent flooding in Randolph County is now working to create a permanent recovery group. 

The Randolph County Recovery Committee will be helping flooding victims with long-term recovery and are asking people to join the organization. The group will work in any disaster including flooding and tornadoes. 

A group official said they learned that time can be of the essence, especially in emergencies. 

"It is important that we have a committee like this, a group like this, organization, that's there and ready to be mobilized and jump back into action as soon as it's needed," Dennis Calaway said. 

The group will meet yearly to elect leaders and to work with training and development. The first meeting will be August 10 at the First United Methodist Church in Pocahontas. 

