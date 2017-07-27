Authorities investigate armed robbery at Steele, Mo. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Authorities investigate armed robbery at Steele, Mo.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
STEELE, MO (KAIT) -

Authorities in two states are investigating an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night in Steele, Mo., Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell said. 

According to a media release, three black males wearing masks and hoodies went to the Lion's Den on I-55 at the Steele exit around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. The suspects reportedly pointed a gun at an employee and took money from the cash register. 

Blytheville and Steele police are assisting Pemiscot County authorities in the investigation. 

Anyone with information on the robbery can call Pemiscot County authorities at 573-333-4101. 

