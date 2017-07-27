Ball park fields undergo renovations - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Ball park fields undergo renovations

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Every year the ball fields at Joe Mack Campbell Park are played on more and more which is why city officials say it is time to do some renovating.

According to Michael Donahue, park superintendent, they have seen the need for these renovations for a while.

“Over time, more and more people come out to play on the fields,” said Donahue. “Even in wet conditions so it is seeing more wear and tear every day.”

Donahue said for a while they have been working to reclaim the fields back to normal.

“We are redefining lines,” said Donahue. “Even factoring certain parts of the field to make it safer for players.”

Thirteen ball fields have undergone the renovations over the past couple weeks.

“The way things have grown and the way our programs have grown, it's about the only time we have to be able to get out and do the required maintenance to keep the fields up to higher standards,” said Donahue.

Donahue also said the heat has played a good role in allowing the renovations to take place.

“I’m happy to work in these dry conditions because we are able to bring heavy equipment in like tractors without it damaging the grounds.”

Donahue said when they are officially done renovating their last field, they will be ready for the fall season.

