Helmets and Heels event educates women on football program

Lady fans of the Red Wolves in Region 8 got a chance to learn more about the football program Thursday at the 6th Annual Helmets and Heels event.

This event was a chance for women to enjoy a fun ladies night out at Centennial Bank Stadium while educating themselves during the Red Wolves official women’s football clinic.

Those who attended got a chance to enjoy merchandise vendors and visit with Coach Blake Anderson, his coaching staff, and players.

Tracy Stearns, the owner of Running Threads, was a vendor in attendance who said she is happy this event is supporting the A-state football program.

“We are on such a roll with our football program, I mean these are the good old days where we are going to look back later and see how many rings our team has gotten so I think this just helps bring some of up to speed and get more involved in what's going on,” said Stearns.

Stearns added the more support for the Red Wolves, the better.

