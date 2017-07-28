Cooking up a rice day

What soup looks like just after all ingredients are added. It must cook for 15 minutes or until rice is cooked through. (Source: KAIT-TV)

Rice cooking demonstrations, field tours, youth activities, a plant health clinic and a "Bug Bonanza" are all part of the 2017 Arkansas Rice Expo.

The expo is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Aug. 4 at the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart at 807 US 165 next to Phillips Community College and admission is free.

"The producers or anyone can go out to the fields and see the research being done," Leigh Ann Bullington, of the University of Arkansas Research and Extension office in Woodruff county, said. "There will be seminars highlighting the latest things for rice producers. There's just education galore!"

Bullington joined Keith Cleek, Regional Program Associate for the University of Arkansas Research and Extension on Mid-Day. The pair packed the table on the interview set with ingredients for making Avgolemono Lemon Rice Chicken Soup.

"This helps kick off our recipe contest," Cleek said.

"It's a Mediterranean Lemon Chicken Rice Soup," Bullington said. "The whole dish takes maybe about 30 minutes. It has to cook about 15 minutes."

She explained that the recipe uses Arborio rice.

"That's Italian rice," Bullington said. "We do grow it here in the United States, mostly in California. But some is grown here in Arkansas. It's shorter, plumper and has more starch to it. It's going to give our soup a nice consistency."

Avgolemono Lemon Rice Chicken Soup

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 leek chopped

2 medium carrots, diced

2 qt of unsalted chicken stock

1 cup of Arborio rice

Juice from 1 lemon

3 eggs

2 cups shredded chicken, (boneless, skinless breast meat)

1 bay leaf

¼ cup of fresh dill, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

Heat oil in a soup pot over medium-high heat. Add leek and carrots and cook for about 5 minutes or until tender. Add chicken stock, rice and bay leaf and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook for about 15 minutes or until rice is cooked through.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl beat eggs together with the lemon juice.

Add chicken to the pot, then add a ladle of soup broth to the eff mixture and stir. Pour the egg mixture into soup to thicken. Season with salt and pepper as needed. Add more lemon juice as desired. Add dill and cook for a few more minutes before serving.

Serving suggestions: Top with sliced lemons, lemon zest, feta cheese and more dill.

Serves 10. 190 calories, 5g fat; 85 mg chol;21 g carb; 0g fiber; 15g protein

For more information on the Arkansas Rice Expo, click here.

