Woman airlifted following MO crash

A Missouri woman is in an Arkansas hospital after a crash in Pemiscot County.

The crash happened on County Road 283 just west of Hayti around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 73-year-old Jackie Carter of Kennett was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger north when the truck lost control, ran off the road, and overturned.

Carter was airlifted to a Jonesboro hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP stated the woman was wearing a seat belt.

