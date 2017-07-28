Learning from the pros: Jonesboro football camp enlists help from former NFL player

If you’re looking for a weekend activity for your child, there’s a youth football camp happening in Jonesboro that may be a good fit for your kid.

At-Risk American Male Educational Network (AAMEN) and Whole Youth Services, Inc. (WYS) are teaming up to host a Jonesboro Youth Fundamental Football Skills and Drills camp on Saturday, July 29.

Trey Shearin, organizational director of the football camp, said they want to provide a fun environment for Region 8 children to learn the fundamentals of football and safe tackling methods.

“We just want to expose them to the game of football,” Shearin said. “It’s a fun game and it’s an opportunity for them to work, develop, learn discipline and how to overcome adversity. It impacted Maurice Carthon, it’s impacted my life, it’s impacted Rennell Woods, the founder of whole youth services, which is providing a mentoring network for kids in the Jonesboro school system. All of us have been impacted from the game of football and we want to have a fun camp to get these kids motivated to learn and play and maybe it can impact their life.”

Region 8 native and former NFL player Maurice Carthon will be a guest speaker at the camp, sharing his journey of playing football in Region 8 to playing professionally in the NFL.

Carthon won’t be the only one helping the kids out, several former football players from A-State and other Arkansas colleges, as well as current Jonesboro High School students will be mentoring the children as well.

Registration is $35 and begins at 8 a.m. at the Jonesboro High School indoor turf facility located at 301 Hurricane Drive.

Parents can pre-register their children by selecting whole youth services in the Givelify app.

The camp is from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and is open to children in grades 1-8. Jonesboro Public Schools is offering a scholarship for JPS students to attend the camp for free.

Children will need wear tennis shoes or cleats, shorts, and a t-shirt.

There will also be giveaways at the end of the camp including an NFL football signed by Carthon and game tickets to A-State first home football game this season.

Hot dogs and drinks will be provided for free.

For more information, contact Rennell Woods at 870-919-5659.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android