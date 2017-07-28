Police: squatters admit to staying in closed dealership for 'two weeks'

It used to be a place to buy a car, but police say a couple used it as a place to live while also causing damage.

Brandi J. Thomas-Flemon, 39, and Michael Jacob Bridgeman, 27 were arrested on Thursday evening after Jonesboro police were called to 404 Gee St., a former Cavanaugh Motor Group dealership.

A representative with the dealership spoke with Officer Jeremy Wheelis about someone living in the business.

As Wheelis investigated the business, he reported finding a "room where someone had been staying." In addition, clothing and toiletry items were found on the floor and in drawers.

The officer heard the back door being pushed against and opened it to find the couple attempting to get inside.

Wheelis called in another officer for assistance while Thomas-Flemon and Bridgeman sat down and spoke with the officer. The couple admitted to the officer they had been staying there "for the past two weeks and all the items in the room belonged to them."

According to the incident report, the officers found Thomas-Flemon's name spray painted on the wall. The officers also found "several areas where someone had thrown up."

Walls and doors had also sustained damages, according to the officers.

Both suspects were transported to the Craighead County Detention Center and booked on charges of breaking or entering as well as criminal mischief.

They are scheduled to have a probable cause hearing Friday afternoon.

