A Family For Me: Jackie

For years we have shared with you the statistics about the number of kids in foster care and the number of kids looking to be adopted.

Region 8 News is now putting faces to these numbers.

Over 5,000 kids are in foster care in the state of Arkansas right now. The goal is for these kids to return home to their parents.

Sometimes, due to various circumstances, that is not possible.

For over 700 kids, their goal is now adoption.

Meet 13-year-old Jackie. He's a kid with quite an imagination playing video games like Minecraft.

He told our Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan during the interview that he tried basketball once, but when his first shot hit the back of the goal, he stuck with Minecraft.

Adoption Specialist Jennifer Simpson said, "There's a lot more you have to work on with him. Not only are they working through their trauma, they're working through their teenage years and they've got the trauma with that. And so, they've already gotten their independence.

"A lot of them have been taking care of themselves for a really long time," Simpson said. "And so, teaching them that you are that support is really one of the struggles."

Jackie loved talking Minecraft with Ryan, even describing, in detail, what it takes to take down a T-Rex.

"One of the perks is, I mean, you get this kid. You get to be a part of this kids life and anytime you can do that, I think it's amazing," Simpson said.

