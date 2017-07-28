Group meets to discuss volunteer action during disasters

A state meeting held in Jonesboro focused on volunteer efforts to respond to natural disasters.

The state Volunteer Organizations Active in Disasters, also known as VOAD, met at the Craighead County Courthouse Annex Friday.

David Moore, director of Craighead County’s Office of Emergency Management, said he wanted to host the group so they could open lines of communication between the state and local organizations.

“The whole purpose of VOAD is to be able to coordinate between all these volunteer organizations and be able to gather the information, find out what kind of resources we have available to us,” Moore said.

Moore said having the statewide group come to Region 8 is beneficial for future disasters.

“Just the drive up here from Little Rock, they see what kind of terrain we have up here and they start talking about flooding in Randolph County or in Craighead County,” Moore said.

The American Red Cross, Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, HAM Radio, and the Office of Emergency Management director from Greene County were just some of the organizations present at the meeting.

Faith based organizations also attended.

Moore said learning what resources these groups can offer during a disaster can be vital to helping others.

“If Red Cross needs to open up a shelter but they don’t have the personnel to do it, we can reach out to these other groups that may not be active at that very moment, but they’ve got people there that are ready to help,” Moore said.

He added that all types of volunteers are needed and encouraged other groups to get involved in helping during disasters.

If you or your group want more information on how to get involved contact Moore’s office at 870-933-4575.

