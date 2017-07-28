Teen charged in connection to Lt. Patrick Weatherford murder appears in court

One of the men charged in connection with the murder of Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford made his first court appearance in court.

A bond hearing for 18-year-old Tyler Calamese happened Friday afternoon in Jackson County District Court.

A judge found probable cause to charge Calamese with breaking or entering, theft of property and furnishing a deadly weapon to a minor in connection with the case.

His bond was set at $5,000.

He was originally being held on suspicion of capital murder.

Calamese is also set to appear in circuit court on Aug. 3 in Newport.

Circuit Judge Harold Erwin sealed the court records involving the case on June 13.

Court documents state 16-year-old Derrick Heard reportedly admitted his role in the killing of Weatherford and shooting at another Newport police officer.

He has been charged as an adult with capital murder, attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun by a minor.

He also appeared in district court on Friday, July 28, and was ordered held without bond.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

