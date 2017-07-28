Teen fights, bites paramedics in ambulance

While en route to a Jonesboro hospital, police say a teenager fought and bit emergency responders inside an ambulance.

On Thursday afternoon paramedics and police were called to a Jonesboro residence in reference to an overdose.

A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her 17-year-old daughter took three Doc-Q-Lax pills in an effort to harm herself. The mother and daughter reportedly fought over the pills, but the teen was able to get them away from her mother.

Officer Jeremy Wheelis stated he found the girl on the floor of her bedroom "awake and coherent."

An ambulance from Medic One attempted to transport the girl to St. Bernards.

However, on the way to the hospital, the teen became combative with paramedics.

Officer Jordan Fowler reported what happened inside the ambulance.

According to the incident report, one medic told the officer that during transport the girl became aggressive and "unbuckled herself, and she punched him on the side of the head and bit him on the arm."

Another medic told Fowler she tried to buckle the teen back in and when she did the girl "bit her several times." When the medic pulled her off, the girl reportedly punched her in the face.

As the first paramedic attempted to hold the girl on the stretcher, the second paramedic told Fowler the teen "grabbed her by the back of the head and slammed her head on the stretcher where there was blood."

Photos were taken of the injuries and placed into evidence.

According to an incident report, the girl was placed in handcuffs by an officer working off-duty security at the emergency room when the ambulance arrived.

The teen was eventually turned over to a juvenile officer.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android