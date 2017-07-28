Teen accused of murdering Newport Lt. Patrick Weatherford appears in court

One of the men charged in connection with the murder of Newport police Lt. Patrick Weatherford made his first court appearance Friday.

The bond hearing for 16-year-old Derrick Heard happened Friday afternoon in Jackson County District Court.

A judge found probable cause to charge Heard with capital murder, attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun by a minor and was ordered to be held without bond.

Court documents state Heard reportedly admitted his role in the killing of Weatherford and shooting at another Newport police officer.

He has been charged as an adult with capital murder, attempted capital murder, breaking or entering, theft of property and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Heard is set to appear in circuit court on Aug. 3.

