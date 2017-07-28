Bees buzzing around state welcome center

Travelers who pay a visit to the Arkansas Welcome Center in Corning have noticed some unwelcome visitors who made their stay more permanent.

Several hundred bees swarmed their way to the center after a semi-truck dropped them off sometime last week.

A Texarkana man said he was traveling with the bees when he stopped to water them.

That's when several hundred bees made the welcome center their new home.

The center said they've contacted two bee farmers, each of them leaving with a hive.

"The Highway Department had us to put up cones and signs to kind of warn people, to stay out of the area," Welcome Center Manager Barbara Harmon said. "We did put up signs saying beware of bees because we didn't want people going out there around them."

The center said they're still looking for more bee keepers to help with the issue.

Anyone who wants to help with the issue can contact the Arkansas Welcome Center at 870-857-6014.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android