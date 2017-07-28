Farmer explains success of Cave City watermelons - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Farmer explains success of Cave City watermelons

CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

During the sweet summertime, many tend to get their hands on a watermelon for a treat.

Ask anyone around here where the best watermelons are grown and many will say Cave City.

Many, including Phillip Johnson, a third generation farmer, agree.

Johnson said the reason behind it is they make sure the fertility levels in the sandy soil are just right, meaning preparing them as early as the fall season.

After the seeds are grown, they're taken to a greenhouse around March and then planted in late April or early May.

He added the level of sweetness in the melon depends only on the timing when it comes to picking.

"Because for the most part, we are kind of a local market, we don't ship great distances, we're able to leave the melons on the vine for a longer time to get the better sweetness," Johnson said, "And to actually pick them when they're at their prime, very optimal level is what we shoot for."

Johnson said he has had customers that have bought from him for more than 30 years and added that the festival is about fellowship, fun, and bringing people together.

