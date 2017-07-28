Festival helps the local economy

The Cave City Watermelon Festival continues to expand with each year, and with that expansion comes a rise in both local tourism and travelers coming from all over the country.

One business said the growth is significant as they see more business and foot traffic near their store.

Dalton Carpenter, whose family owns Sass N Bass, said the whole community comes together for the event, with their shop purchasing from other local vendors.

Carpenter said the high tourism level will result in high sales for local businesses.

"Yeah, they come to see mainly the watermelons and see some of the stuff but there is a lot of other cool stuff in Cave City that they can come and buy that you'll only find here," Carpenter said.

Part of the successful booming business comes from many who travel from all across the state and even the country to see or buy the watermelons.

One woman, who was originally born in Cave City, came from Pennsylvania to attend the festival.

She said the 13-hour drive is worth it since she'll be able to take some of the watermelons home and brag about them to her friends.

"They're going to love them," Brenda Marlene Krizon said. "If they don't, we're going to take them away and eat them ourselves."

Locals urge those who haven't tried a Cave City watermelon to come to the festival.

They plan to cut some open and will allow visitors to try their first one for free.

