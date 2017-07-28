Man arrested after victim found abandoned

Cave City police arrested a man after an officer discovered a woman at his apartment in deplorable conditions.

According to a probable cause affidavit, an officer was asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment at the 110-block of Union St. on Monday, July 3.

When the officer arrived, he discovered an incapacitated woman, laying on the ground covered in dry feces with no electricity and no running water.

An ambulance arrived and took the victim to the White River Medical Center Emergency Department.

The affidavit states the "apartment windows were shut with blankets over them, except for the kitchen window that was left open for air."

The apartment was "also filled with cockroaches, other insects, and several cats also living in the apartment."

According to the landlord, the apartment belonged to David Kyle Neely, who rented the apartment nearly a year ago.

The landlord also told officers that Neely had previously missed paying rent for several months, including the month of June,

The landlord had not seen or heard from Neely in over 30 days.

Neighbors claimed they had not seen Neely or the victim in some time, with many believing Neely and the victim had moved.

Officers then traveled to the White River Medical Center on Tuesday, July 18 to retrieve the victim's medical records.

According to the records, the victim suffered from dementia and was severely dehydrated.

Doctors claimed the dehydration took several days to cause the effects they saw in their treatment.

Doctors also told officers no one in the victim's family had called to check on her condition, nor had Neely contacted the hospital to check on her condition, and that they had to "gain power of attorney over the victim because they were unable to care for themselves and their family had abandoned them."

Officers then issued an arrest warrant for Neely, on the charge of abuse of an endangered or impaired person, a Class D Felony. He was arrested on July 21.

