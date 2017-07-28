One arrested, one wanted in connection to Cross Co. burglary

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office arrested one man and are looking for a woman in connection to a residential burglary.

According to Cross County Sheriff J. R. Smith’s Facebook page, deputies were called to a home on Highway 364 in Vanndale on July 6 in response to an alleged burglary.

Deputies discovered that thousands of dollars worth of items, including guns, were taken.

Through the investigation, detectives received information that led to the arrest of Delector Grady, 31, of Forrest City.

Deputies are also looking for Darla Jackson in connection to the crime.

The two face residential burglary, theft of property, and theft of firearms charges.

If you know of Jackson’s whereabouts, call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.

