Police investigating Saturday morning murder

Blytheville police are investigating a murder that happened on Anderson Street early Saturday morning.

According to Captain Scott Adams with Blytheville police, a black man was shot to death in a home at 837 Anderson Street.

The victim’s name has not been released yet.

Police got the initial call, which was for a burglary in the area, around 5:47 a.m.

Adams said the house is used to sell narcotics.

He said it appears there was an altercation in the doorway and the victim collapsed after being shot.

Police recovered drugs, drug paraphernalia, and some electronics from the home along with a dog.

Adams said it did not look like anyone lived in the house because there was no water service hooked up.

