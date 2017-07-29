UPDATE: Police release victim's name in weekend murder

Blytheville police are investigating a murder that happened early Saturday morning.

According to Captain Scott Adams with Blytheville police, 30-year-old Travis Bernard Cothran was shot to death in a home at 837 Anderson Street. The initial call was for a burglary in the area around 5:47 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene the front door was open and blood was found on the storm door, Adams stated.

Cothran, a parolee, was found deceased inside the doorway "with an obvious gunshot wound." According to police, it appeared there was an altercation in the doorway and the victim collapsed after being shot.

Adams said evidence found in the residence, including several different types narcotics, scales, packaging, weapons, ammunition, and possibly stolen property, indicated the house was "set up for the distribution of narcotics."

Also, he said it did not look like anyone lived in the house because there was no water service hooked up.

The man's body was sent to the state medical examiners for an autopsy scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crimestoppers at 844-910-STOP.

Those with tips can also go to the department's Crimestoppers website.

