Crews working deadly Highway 63 crash

Emergency crews are working a deadly crash on Highway 63 near Hardy.

According to police on the scene, two motorcycles hit an SUV head-on Saturday afternoon.

Two riders on one motorcycle were killed and the two people on the other motorcycle were seriously injured.

The passengers of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android