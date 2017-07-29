Names released in deadly Highway 63 crash

Arkansas State Police has released the names of two people killed in a crash on Highway 63 Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:45 p.m. near Hardy.

The crash report says a motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Laughingbear Michaud crossed the center line and hit an SUV head-on.

Then, a second motorcycle driven by 52-year-old David Clark of Paragould hit that bike.

Michaud and his passenger, 62-year-old Kathy Michaud of Paragould, were both killed in the crash.

Clark was listed as injured in the report, but the extent of his injuries is unknown.

No other injuries were listed in the report.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android