Trumann football players catch success at national tournament

Trumann, AR - Trumann's running back duo of Cade Gartman and Jay Taylor Morgan can be hard to catch.

But off the field, catching is their specialty.

"I mean we've fished ever since we were two together, or maybe longer than that," Morgan said.

Gartman and Morgan decided last year to test their fishing skills at some local tournaments and found success.

They rolled through the local and regional tournaments, and qualified to compete at a national tournament down in Alabama.

Once again, the duo rose near the top, finishing 10th overall.

Morgan credits the teamwork he has with Gartman for their success.

"He's a good teammate on the fishing team and on the field," Morgan said. "When I mess up on casting or something, he can always tell me what I did wrong. Even on the football field he can tell me what I did wrong."

Now Gartman and Morgan have their sites on bigger and better tournaments in the future.

"I think we're going to fish bigger tournaments this next coming year since we know a little bit more about it," Morgan said.