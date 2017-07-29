Hoxie man arrested following multi-county pursuit

A Hoxie man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit early Saturday morning.

According to a Craighead County Jail official, 41-year-old Joseph Wolford led Craighead County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase into Lawrence County around 4:30 a.m.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said the suspect lost control at Highway 91 and County Road 620 near Walnut Ridge.

Wolford wrecked his vehicle in a ditch.

Craighead County officials later arrested Wolford and transported him back to the Craighead County Jail.

He is charged with fleeing in a vehicle.

