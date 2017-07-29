Hoxie man arrested following multi-county pursuit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hoxie man arrested following multi-county pursuit

Posted by Jordan Howington, Weekend Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Joseph Wolford (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Joseph Wolford (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Hoxie man is behind bars after leading police on a pursuit early Saturday morning.

According to a Craighead County Jail official, 41-year-old Joseph Wolford led Craighead County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase into Lawrence County around 4:30 a.m.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said the suspect lost control at Highway 91 and County Road 620 near Walnut Ridge.

Wolford wrecked his vehicle in a ditch.

Craighead County officials later arrested Wolford and transported him back to the Craighead County Jail.

He is charged with fleeing in a vehicle. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly