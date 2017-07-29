Olliefest hosted to help renovate skate park

A skateboarding competition was hosted at Allen Park in Jonesboro on Saturday.

Olliefest was held in an effort to raise money to renovate the skate park.

Keaton Barger is leading the effort to revive the park and said he hopes the festival can grow after renovations.

"I enjoy putting this thing together and seeing the turnout," he said. "We're just trying to show some love for the park."

He said he already sees some ways to improve the skate park.

"We've got 70 people here skating and it's a little cramped," he said. "We need a little bit bigger if we're going to host these events every year."

The competition had events for both kids and adults.

One man said his grandson enjoys the skate park and he is glad an effort is being made to renovate the area.

"We're just trying to show everyone it's a clean sport for the family," said Jamie Mansfield.

Barger said the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Department is also accepting donations from anyone who would like to help the skate park.

