Red Wolves open fall camp

Jonesboro, AR - After over three months off, Red Wolves football is finally back.

A-State took the field Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium for their first practice of fall camp.

Team worked through typical drills, but there was a big change from years past: the amount of new faces on this team.

"It went pretty well," junior quarterback Justice Hansen said. "We got a lot of good work in, but we've got 40 plus new guys so there are a lot of people just trying to figure out how we are supposed to practice."

That inexperience can make things challenging, but early on the coaches are taking it easy on the new guys.

"We had a large group of guys that this is their first practice with us," head coach Blake Anderson said. "First fall camp with us. We've got to be patient with them. Hopefully the veterans can pull them along quickly so they get acclimated pretty fast. But don't panic. Just try to improve every day."

Still even with the youth, the team saw many positives in the new group's first practice with the Red Wolves.

"This was probably the best first day I've had since I've been here," senior defensive end Ja'Von Rolland-Jones said. "I think we've got a lot of young guys who are picking it up fast. I saw a lot of flashes of guys doing some good things today and I think we came out here with a sense of urgency."

The Red Wolves will continue practice through Wednesday, August 2nd before taking a recovery day on August 3rd.

The first scrimmage of fall camp is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th with a start time of 8:50 a.m.