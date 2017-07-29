Fisher Street Community in Action holds cleanup

The Fisher Street Community in Action organization held a cleanup for many streets in North Jonesboro on Saturday.

Daybreak Drive and Peggy Drive were among the areas where residents had certain trash collected by Code Enforcement Officers.

The group asked residents to leave items like furniture and tires on the curb for pickup.

"We were very successful today," said group leader Reverend Doctor Charles Coleman.

He said these cleanups are important for everyone in the Jonesboro Community.

"You have individuals in the community that want businesses to come in," he said. "If I was a business I would want to look at what's happening with the citizens, what are they doing to help."

He said the group is making an effort to portray that Jonesboro is a city that works together.

"We're a city that wants our city clean," he said. "We're a city that wants everybody to be involved in what we're doing in the community."

