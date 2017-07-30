Military fleet stops in Walnut Ridge - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Military fleet stops in Walnut Ridge

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A group of military aircraft stopped at the Walnut Ridge Airport on Sunday.

At least 15 aircraft landed around noon and the airport fed lunch to the 70 members of the military who were on their way back from training.

A Walnut Ridge airport commissioner said he was thrilled so many members of the military stopped at the airport.

"I'm a retired Army guy," said Lloyd Clark.  "I'm very proud of our military and to have them to come here, I think is just I still get chill bumps when one flies over my house."

Some of the men and women who landed in Walnut Ridge today came from training camp in Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Clark said he is a retired Army Colonel and spent some of his time training in Fort Campbell.

He said other military units are always welcome at the Walnut Ridge Airport.

"If they want a good welcome and to be refueled quickly, efficiently, and safely, we're here for them," he said.

