Two troopers investigated following wrongful arrest complaint

Two Arkansas State Police troopers are being investigated by the department's Office of Professional Standards.

Sergeant Michael Exum and Lieutenant Scott Pillow were both named in a wrongful arrest complaint earlier this month.

Those complaints were signed by Gary Perry in reference to an incident that happened on July 8.

Police arrested Perry after his vehicle tags were seen on a truck that intentionally backed into a state police patrol car.

“We were watching 'Twilight' and heard a knock on the back door,” said Perry. “It was an officer asking for me. I walked towards him trying to figure out what was wrong. He grabbed me and put me in handcuffs and said, ‘Mother [expletive] we got you now!’” Perry recalled. “I asked him ‘What did I do?’ and he said, ‘You know what the [expletive] you did!’ Then he slammed me on the trunk of his car.”

It was later discovered that his tags had been stolen and Perry was released.

Arkansas State Police Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said 25-year-old Colby Lee Kinman of Jonesboro was charged Friday in connection with the initial incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault, felony fleeing, and criminal mischief.

Kinman is currently in the Greene County Jail on unrelated charges. A hold has been placed on Kinman pending his first appearance in Craighead County District Court.

Below are the Arkansas State Police complaint forms that Perry filled out.

