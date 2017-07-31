Early-morning armed robbery in Jonesboro

Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning armed robbery.

According to police, it happened on the Papa Johns on Caraway Road shortly before 3 a.m.

Officer Tanner Huff couldn’t release much information this morning, but he did say the suspect or suspects took an unknown amount of money.

No one was hurt.

We are working to get information on the suspect.

