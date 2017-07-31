Papa John's employee, 2 others arrested in armed robbery case

Jonesboro police have arrested three people, including an employee, in connection with an early morning armed robbery at a business.

According to police, it happened at Papa John's Pizza, 1203 S. Caraway Road, around 3 a.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, police stated Nakita Branch, 20, Devin Smith, 18, and Steven Kennedy, 23, all of Jonesboro were arrested in the case.

Kennedy, an employee of Papa John’s and the original complainant in the case, was arrested on charges of theft greater than $1000, conspiracy to commit an offense, and filing a false police report, JPD stated.

Branch and Smith are being held on charges of theft greater than $1,000 and conspiracy to commit an offense.

Officers were told that a man armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money, according to JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes. After taking an undetermined amount of money from an employee, Holmes said the suspect then fled the scene.

No one was hurt.

All three suspects were given temporary bonds and will have a probable cause hearing on Wednesday.

JPD continues to investigate the case.

Anyone with information about the case may call Detective Mike McCanless at (870) 935-6710 or Jonesboro Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

