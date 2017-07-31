Three arrested in connection to early-morning armed robbery in Jonesboro

Jonesboro police have arrested three people in connection with an early morning armed robbery.

According to police, it happened at Papa Johns, 1203 S. Caraway Road, around 3 a.m. Monday.

Officers were told that a man armed with a handgun entered the business and demanded money, according to JPD Public Information Specialist Paul Holmes.

After taking an undetermined amount of money from an employee, Holmes said the suspect then fled the scene.

Through their investigation, officers developed suspects in the case.

Due to the ongoing investigation, Jonesboro police have not released the names of the suspect or details on what charges they may face.

No one was hurt.

Region 8 News will have more information as it becomes available from JPD.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android