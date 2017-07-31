Fire chief: Fire that destroyed home not suspicious

An early morning fire that destroyed a home does not appear to be suspicious according to the Bono fire chief.

Trent Edwards, Bono fire chief, said the early morning fire on the Craighead, Lawrence County line does not appear to be intentionally set.

A number of crews were called out to the fire around 3 a.m. It led to an unlisted address on Highway 91.

Fire crews including those from Alicia, Bono, and Cash helped put out the fire.

The structure was a complete loss.

No injuries were reported with the fire.

The official cause is still under investigation.

